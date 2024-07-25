Netanyahu to Congress: War with Hamas is civilization vs barbarism

The prime minister vowed victory in the war, defended Israel’s actions, and thanked ‘the majority of Americans” who “see through the lies’ of Hamas supporters.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to a joint session of Congress Wednesday reminded America who the real enemy is in the war, countered Israel’s critics, and thanked the U.S. for standing by his country.

Netanyahu repeatedly referred to the danger from Iran as the destabilizer of the entire Middle East and the threat it poses to the West in general and the U.S. in particular.

The fight against the “axis of terror” it leads, which includes Hamas, “is not a clash of civilizations. It’s a clash between barbarism and civilization. It’s a clash between those who glorify death and those who sanctify life.”

The two countries’ alliance is essential to victory in this critical war, he noted.

“For the forces of civilization to triumph, America and Israel must stand together,” he said.” Because when we stand together, something very simple happens. We win. They lose.”

Netanyahu emphasized this point several times in his nearly hour-long address, saying at one point, “My friends, if you remember nothing else from this speech, remember this: Our enemies are your enemies, our fight is your fight, and our victory will be your victory.”

The prime minister also blamed Tehran for efforts to blacken Israel’s name, restating a recent U.S. intelligence report’s conclusion that “Iran is funding and promoting anti-Israel protests in America.”

Noting especially those on college campuses, he slammed the participants as those who “stand with evil,” and “refuse to make the simple distinction between those who target terrorists and those who target civilians.”

“I have a message for these protesters,” he then said. “When the tyrants of Tehran, who hang gays from cranes and murder women for not covering their hair, are praising, promoting and funding you, you have officially become Iran’s useful idiots.” Netanyahu said.

Poking fun at their ignorance of Islamist ideology, he added, “Some of these protesters hold up signs proclaiming ‘Gays for Gaza.’ They might as well hold up signs saying ‘Chickens for KFC,’” referring to a popular restaurant chain, Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Netanyahu also called out as pure antisemitism the “blood libels” of the International Criminal Court in accusing Israel of starving and deliberately targeting Gazan civilians.

“It’s a complete fabrication,” he said. “Israel has enabled more than 40,000 aid trucks to enter Gaza. That’s half a million tons of food, and that’s more than 3,000 calories for every man, woman and child in Gaza. If there are Palestinians in Gaza who aren’t getting enough food, it’s not because Israel is blocking it, it’s because Hamas is stealing it.”

As for the charge of targeting civilians, he countered, “The IDF has dropped millions of flyers, sent millions of text messages, made hundreds of thousands of phone calls to get Palestinian civilians out of harm’s way.”

He also cited Col. John Spencer, head of urban warfare studies at West Point, as saying that “Israel has implemented more precautions to prevent civilian harm than any military in history and beyond what international law requires.”

Hamas, however, does the opposite, he continued, with its blatant use of human shields.

“For Israel, every civilian death is a tragedy. For Hamas, it’s a strategy. They actually want Palestinian civilians to die, so that Israel will be smeared in the international media and be pressured to end the war before it’s won,” Netanyahu said.

Israel will not stop until it eliminates Hamas as a military and governing force, however, he vowed, as his response to its officials having publicly promised to “carry out October 7th again and again and again” was that “never again is now.”

The prime minister made sure to thank “the vast majority of Americans” who continue to back Israel and “see through the lies.”

He specifically expressed gratitude to President Joe Biden as “a proud Irish American Zionist” who has shown “heartfelt support” for Israel both militarily and through his “tireless efforts on behalf of the hostages,” referring to the 115 still in Hamas captivity, dozens of whom are still thought to be alive.

“Thank you, America. Thank you for your support and solidarity,” he concluded. “Together we shall defend our common civilization.”

The prime minister’s speech was interrupted 50 times by standing ovations.