New UN resolution demands ethnic cleansing of Judea and Samaria in six months

Draft resolution to be voted on by the United Nations General Assembly demands Israel withdrawal all forces from Judea and Samaria, and expel half a million Israeli residents.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

The United Nations General Assembly is slated to vote on a new draft resolution which would, if passed, demand Israel ethnically cleanse Judea and Samaria of its Jewish population.

The proposal was submitted recently by the Palestinian Authority’s mission to the U.N., and calls for decisions by the International Court of Justice – the official judicial organ of the United Nations – made with regard to the Israel-Arab conflict to be implemented no later than six months from the resolution’s passage.

The text of the draft specifically calls for the end of Israel’s presence in Judea and Samaria and a full withdrawal of military forces and Israeli civilian populations,” Channel 12 reported Monday.

The draft resolution will be placed on the General Assembly’s docket during its upcoming 79th session, which is slated to open on Tuesday.

According to Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon, the General Assembly will vote on the resolution sometime next week.

In addition to demanding Israel terminate its military and civilian presence in Judea and Samaria, the resolution calls on U.N. member states to impose sanctions on Israeli leaders and to adopt arms embargos on the Jewish state.

In a statement late Sunday night, Danon excoriated the Palestinian Authority mission for submitting the draft, and called on the General Assembly to reject the proposal.

“The Palestinian Mission submitted a draft resolution to be voted on next week at the General Assembly, demanding the implementation of the recent decisions of the International Court of Justice under specific timelines and with the oversight of special monitoring mechanisms established especially for this purpose.”

“The resolution calls, among other things, for the end of an Israeli presence in ‘the Palestinian territories’ within six months, the IDF’s withdrawal from ‘the territories,’ a halt to ‘settlements,’ and the return of [Palestinians] ‘to their land’.”

“If this resolution passes in the General Assembly, especially on the one-year anniversary of the October 7th massacre — the deadliest attack against Jews since the Holocaust — it will be a reward for terrorism and a message to the world that the barbaric slaughter of children, the rape of women and the kidnapping of innocent civilians is a worthwhile tactic.”

“I call on the General Assembly to reject this disgraceful resolution outright, and instead adopt a resolution condemning Hamas and calling for the immediate release of all hostages. Let it be clear: nothing will stop Israel or deter it from its mission to bring home the hostages and eliminate Hamas.”

As a General Assembly resolution, the draft measure would not, if passed, be legally binding, and instead constitutes a symbolic recommendation by the international body.