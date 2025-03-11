NY congressman Torres asks ‘where are the protests against Syria?’

‘No Jews, No News,’ Torres quipped.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

New York Congressman Ritchie Torres criticized anti-Israel protesters for continuing to focus on Gaza while ignoring the massacre of Alawite minorities by the Syrian government.

“The new regime in Syria is massacring the Alawite minority population, leaving a death toll of more than 1,000. These mass atrocities have been met with deafening silence from all the anti-Israel agitators who spent the last year and a half engaged in human rights theater,” Torres wrote on X.

“No Jews, no news,” he added.

The Syrian government announced it would open an investigation into the killings of Alawites.

The Alawites appealed to Israel to intervene militarily against the new government.

Leaders of the Alawite community, which had strongly backed President Bashar Assad, penned a letter to Israeli leaders, calling for the IDF to intervene in Syria on their behalf against the new regime.

Alawite leaders sent letters to Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and to Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, requesting that Israel take military action to protect the Alawite community.

“Save us from the brutal regime, we will receive you with songs and flowers,” the letter reads in part, while urging the Israeli media to “shed light on the massacres” in Latakia.

In the letter, the Alawite leaders lamented that after “the fall of the Assad regime and the assumption of power in Syria by an extremist Islamic group,” their community has been targeted by the new regime with acts of “killing, kidnapping, displacement, and intimidation as a method of ruling and domination.”

The letter’s signatories requested that the Israeli military “move its planes and forces to protect us,” that the Israeli navy be deployed off Syria’s Mediterranean coast, and that Israel’s government “raise the issue of crimes against the Alawites at the international level.”

“We say to the Jewish state, we extend our hands to you and will be your best and most loyal friends, so that you can rid us of this extremist Islamic rule that will serve as a place for training and preparing groups from which they will launch their fight against you.”