Police seize rifles, ammo at home of leading anti-government activist

Yom Kippur War veteran Eyal Yaffe arrives for a court hearing at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court, March 29, 2025, He was arrested on suspicion of harassing a border policewoman during a protest in Jerusalem. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

By JNS

Israel Police detectives seized multiple weapons and large amounts of ammunition at the home of Eyal Yaffe, a prominent anti-government activist suspected of committing an indecent act against a female Border Police officer, Hebrew media reported on Saturday.

During a raid of Yaffe’s house, police discovered a Kalashnikov assault rifle, a carbine, an expired stun grenade, magazines, and hundreds of bullets, according to the Israel Police.

Yaffe, 73, considered to be one of the leaders of an anti-government protest group comprising Israelis that fought in the 1973 Yom Kippur war, was arrested on Friday on suspicion of committing an “indecent act” during a mass rally near the Knesset in Jerusalem on March 25.

Footage of the incident showed a man identified as Yaffe appearing to cling to a Border Police operative from behind as she and other cops attempted to disperse left-wing activists who were blocking a road.

Yaffe’s detention was extended by five days on Saturday evening, with a judge confirming that there was “reasonable suspicion” that he had committed the offenses attributed to him—”indecent act with a person and obstruction of a police officer in the performance of his duties.”

Yaffe is also suspected of illegal weapons possession, police stated.

The IDF veteran has claimed that one of the weapons seized at his home belonged to his brother, who was killed in the line of duty, while the second rifle, magazines and ammunition were from his own army service.

However, Hebrew media reported that at least some of the ammunition seized from Yaffe’s residence had a production date of May 2024.

Yaffe has asked to be released to house arrest due to his PTSD, as well as a “complicated” prostate issue. “I know that I made mistakes and I need to answer for them, and I will,” the suspect stated in remarks quoted by Hebrew media. “I will be available for any questioning immediately.”

In 2023, several Yom Kippur war veterans were detained for allegedly stealing a decommissioned tank for use in protests against the government’s now-shelved attempts to reform the judiciary.

According to Israel’s Channel 14 broadcaster, Yaffe was among two individuals arrested in relation with the alleged theft of the tank.

Last year, Israeli prosecutors filed terrorism charges against four anti-government activists over the launching of flares at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private residence in Caesarea on Nov. 16.

Rear Adm. (res.) Ofer Doron, 63, his son Gal Doron, 27, Amir Sadeh, 62, and Itay Yafeh, 62, were charged in the Haifa District Court with terror-related reckless behavior, attempted arson and obstruction of justice.

The activists allegedly wanted to send a message to the premier that the demonstrations near his residence were still ongoing, with the goal of increasing the pressure on him to advance protesters’ demands.