Relative of Hamas captive says celebrity ceasefire pin wearers must first advocate for hostage release

Celebrities like Billie Eilish, Ramy Youssef and Mark Ruffalo wore the pins in support of Artists4Ceasefire. (Twitter Screenshot)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, a brother-in-law of a hostage held in Gaza said that celebrities who wore ceasefire pins at the Oscars should instead prioritize the release of the hostages.

During an interview with 6 family members of Israeli captives of Hamas, Moshe Levi, brother-in-law of Omri Meran said, “We saw the Oscars, we saw people wearing a pin that, for us Israelis, reminds us of the lynching in Ramallah in the Second Intifada.”

The incident Levi is referring to occurred at the beginning of the Second Intifada in 2000 when members of a Palestinian funeral march tortured, mutilated, and killed two IDF reservists.

He added, “I want them to wear this. If you support a ceasefire, you need to support the return of the hostages.”

“If you support the humanitarian cause of the Palestinians, you need to support the humanitarian cause of the hostages…My call to the American public: Unite behind us,” Levi added.

Earlier in the interview, Moshe Levi said, “We cannot normalize hostage taking, we cannot normalize terrorist action as committed by Hamas on October 7.”

Last week at the Oscars, a number of celebrities, including Billie Eilish, Ramy Youssef, and Mark Ruffalo wore red pins distributed by the group Artists4Ceasefire that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

In addition, Jonathan Glazer, who was awarded the Oscar for Best International Film with the Holocaust movie”Zone of Interest,” delivered a scathing criticism of Israel which he blamed for “hijacking the Holocaust” in the war against Hamas and made ambiguous claims about disavowing his Jewish identity.

Moshe Levi recommended that activists who want to see an end to the conflict “narrow their focus” and make freeing the hostages the first priority.

“After that, ” he explained, “We have so many decades to finish this conflict and finally live in coexistence with our neighbors.”

Levi added, “But we will not be able to live with them in coexistence as long as hostages are still there and as long as radical elements like Hamas who are emboldened by people like those who were wearing those pins … are still in power in Gaza.”