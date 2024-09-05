Terrorist opens fire near Israeli consulate in Munich

Police officers stand outside an apartment building during a search in Germany in 2020. (Festim Beqiri/TV7News/dpa via AP/Illustrative)

The attack comes on the 52nd anniversary of the 1972 Munich Massacre.

By JNS

A terrorist opened fire on Thursday near the Israeli consulate in Munich. German security forces neutralizing the shooter, according to Israel’s mission to the country.

No other injuries were reported.

ניסיון פיגוע בגרמניה: יריות נורו לעבר הקונסוליה הישראלית במינכן – אין נפגעים, היורה נוטרל@DovGilHar pic.twitter.com/FQGgBTeSfE — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 5, 2024

“A shooting incident occurred near the Israeli Consulate General in Munich. The consulate is closed today due to a memorial ceremony for the Munich Olympics massacre, and none of the consulate staff were harmed in the incident,” according to a statement released by the Israeli mission.

“The shooter was neutralized by German security forces, and the situation is under their control.”

The attack comes on the 52nd anniversary of the 1972 Munich Massacre, when eight gunmen from the Palestinian terrorist group Black September burst into the Israeli team’s Olympic village quarters, killing two Israelis and kidnapping nine.

West German neo-Nazis gave the group logistical assistance.

All nine hostages, as well as eight terrorists and a German police officer, died during a botched rescue effort by West German police.

The three surviving perpetrators were arrested and then released the next month in a hostage exchange that followed the hijacking of Lufthansa Flight 615.

This is a developing story.