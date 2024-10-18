Biden gave over $1 billion to Palestinians since October 7th

Ahead of the Oct 7 anniversary, USAID announced that it was sending another $336 million to the Palestinian territories.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

Oct 7 marked the grim anniversary of the worst massacre of Jews since Holocaust. The terrorist perpetrators of it however could celebrate the over $1 billion in foreign aid from the U.S.

46 Americans had been murdered on Oct 7 and another 12 taken hostage, but ahead of the Oct 7 anniversary, USAID announced that it was sending another $336 million in taxpayer-funded ‘aid’ to the terrorist occupied territories in Israel behind the killings of Americans.

USAID boasted that this “brings the total U.S. humanitarian assistance announced for the Palestinian people to more than $1 billion since October 2023.”

The terrorists had murdered over 1,000 people and gotten over $1 billion.

In 2023, ahead of the Oct 7 attacks, a Freedom Center Investigates expose revealed that Israeli deaths shot up by 900% after Biden dispensed $1 billion in aid to the terrorist areas.

Oct 7 would likely never have happened without that blood money.

In April 2021, the Biden-Harris administration had restored aid to the terrorist areas after a near total cut off by the Trump administration.

By June 2021, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was planning what would become the Oct 7 attacks.

In 2022, the number of Israeli deaths had increased by 400% since the aid cutoff, and Hamas was drawing up plans for its own version of 9/11 targeting Israeli’s skyscrapers in Tel Aviv.

In 2022, Biden met with Palestinian Authority terror leader Mahmoud Abbas and boasted, “I reversed the policies of my predecessor and resumed aid to the Palestinians — more than a half a billion dollars in 2021.”

Why has Hamas still not been defeated? Part of the answer is we’re still funding it.

A Hamas commander recently told the Washington Post that “almost every facet of weapons production, from machine tools to agricultural chemicals for explosives, was either labeled for civilian use or hidden inside shipments of food or other everyday wares.”

Hamas funding came from Iran, but also “much of it siphoned from aid money, charitable contributions” and other supposedly legitimate sources. The aid that the Biden-Harris administration sends in continues to be seized by Hamas despite promises it would not happen.

That’s why Hamas has been able to keep paying salaries to terrorists since Oct 7.

Aid trucks that come into Gaza have to pay tens of thousands of dollars to Hamas or turn over 50% of their cargo. Some aid trucks are seized outright. Israel’s COGAT, which coordinates the entry of humanitarian aid, estimates that over 50,000 trucks have entered Gaza.

Kamala falsely claimed that, “the UN reports that no food has entered northern Gaza in nearly 2 weeks. Israel must urgently do more to facilitate the flow of aid to those in need.” In reality, Hamas was taking over the aid trucks. And Hamas terrorists were secretly recorded complaining that they had no more room for all the aid.

American foreign aid has likely become the largest source of funding for Hamas. As long as foreign aid continues to flow to Gaza, Hamas will be able to pay salaries and fund its operations.

Hamas learned all this from our failed “hearts and minds” strategy in Afghanistan.

The massive amounts of aid sent to Afghanistan became the largest source of income for the Taliban. The Islamic terror group imposed taxes on aid, including taxing aid trucks and even military supply trucks. Under Obama, 10% of the Pentagon’s logistics contracts went to Taliban payoffs. The Islamic terrorists were being paid hundreds of millions to leave our trucks alone.

Hamas and its political allies faked a famine in Gaza to undermine Israel’s military campaign and to cash in on the hundreds of millions in aid. Every truck that enters Gaza helps fund terror.

Under Samantha Power, an Obama official who once called for a military occupation of Israel, USAID has become a cash machine printing massive amounts of money for terrorists. Since the Taliban takeover, USAID has provided over $2 billion in aid for Afghanistan. Power and other officials stonewalled a watchdog investigation of whether aid was going to terrorists. A watchdog report from earlier this year found that more than half of USAID’s “implementing partners” who actually work on the ground in Afghanistan reported paying “taxes” to the Taliban.

Special licenses were issued allowing transactions with the Taliban and an Al Qaeda partner.

As far back as 2021, the Biden-Harris administration was aware that our foreign aid was going to Hamas. “We assess there is a high risk Hamas could potentially derive indirect, unintentional benefit from U.S. assistance to Gaza,” the State Department wrote, requesting exemptions from sanctions on aiding the terror group.

USAID instructions for aid groups in Gaza warn “if Hamas contacts you, be polite but minimize the contact” and “do not pay taxes or fees to the De Facto Authorities (DFAs) – we legally cannot reimburse you for them.” The DFAs are Hamas. Another guideline instructs, “do not pay any taxes, fees, levies etc. to the De Facto Authorities (DFAs) using USG funds.” The implication is that they have to bribe Hamas on their own. But the money for the implementing partners all ultimately comes from the United States government.

“In all likelihood, the Biden-Harris administration has prolonged the Gaza war, allowed aid to flow to Israel’s enemies, and misused taxpayer funds,” Senator Tom Cotton recently warnedUSAID Administrator Samantha Power. “You should immediately suspend all aid until taking credible and serious steps to stop Americans’ tax dollars from funding terrorists.”

Power and USAID have no intention of doing so. The over $1 billion sent into the terrorist areas in Israel and the over $2 billion sent into the terrorist areas of Afghanistan are only the beginning. Islamic terrorism will never end if we keep financing it. And that’s what we’re doing.

The anniversary of Oct 7 should have been a time to end the flow of taxpayer money to terrorists. Instead it’s a time to take stock of the $1 billion we have sent to the enemy.