WATCH: Former IDF lookouts reunite in Israel after 482 day captivity January 30, 2025 Agam Berger, Liri Albag, Naama Levy, Karina Ariev, and Daniella Gilboa all served as lookouts at the Nahal Oz base, were kidnapped together on Oct. 7, and have now been safely reunited in Israel.