WATCH: Man holding anti-Hamas sign forcefully arrested by UK police

Here we CLEARLY see the Individual in question carrying a “Hamas are Terrorists” sign…..is ATTACKED by protestors.

Police ARREST HIM!!

Throw him to the floor and cuff him.

The @metpoliceuk have lost their minds@RishiSunak where are u!?

— Inc.Monocle (@IncMonocle) March 9, 2024