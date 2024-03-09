WATCH: Man holding anti-Hamas sign forcefully arrested by UK police March 9, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-man-holding-anti-hamas-sign-forcefully-arrested-by-uk-police/ Email Print Wrestling the sign away from the man, UK police threw the man to the ground and handcuffed him. pic.twitter.com/g8odkfTDR4🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨Here we CLEARLY see the Individual in question carrying a “Hamas are Terrorists” sign…..is ATTACKED by protestors. Police ARREST HIM!!Throw him to the floor and cuff him. The @metpoliceuk have lost their minds@RishiSunak where are u!?— Inc.Monocle (@IncMonocle) March 9, 2024 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 VERY IMPORTANT PLEASE SHARE: A man carrying a “HAMAS ARE TERRORISTS” sign….is arrest and dragged to the floor by the police. Also fully handcuffed.Unbelievable scenes pic.twitter.com/ZBLCbeDHOK — Inc.Monocle (@IncMonocle) March 9, 2024 anti-HamasMet PoliceUK