WATCH: ‘Netanyahu needs to lead solution to judicial reform conflict’ – but what about gag order?

World Likud Chairman and former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon tells Israel National News that the Israeli prime minister must lead the solution the the judicial reform conflict, although Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara has forbidden the Israeli leader from speaking publicly on the issue.

“I’m not making this up. I’ve been given a gag order. After all, who am I? I’m just the Prime Minister of Israel. What have I got to say about this thing that is gripping the nation? It is patently ridiculous,” Benjamin Netanyahu told the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations in Jerusalem last month.