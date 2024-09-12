WATCH: Released hostage Mia Regev discharged from hospital after 11 month rehab

Mia Regev was kidnapped from the Nova festival on Oct. 7th and was later released in November during the hostage swap with Hamas.

Hams captivity survivor Mia Regev is released from Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital after 11 months Mia Regev, who was injured during a kidnapping from the Nova and was operated on negligently, is being released from Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital after 11 months of rehabilitation.… pic.twitter.com/MX2OGraeCk — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) September 12, 2024