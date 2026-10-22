WATCH: Trump says ‘We are NOT negotiating with Iran,’ dismisses assumption that action will come only after the midterms October 22, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-says-we-are-not-negotiating-with-iran-dismisses-assumption-that-action-will-come-only-after-the-midterms/ Email Print President Trump emphatically said the U.S. is not negotiating with Iran and that something will happen fairly soon, pouring cold water on the assumption that strikes or a decision will wait until after the November midterms. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/zQlNdw67eCDj2fDl.mp4 Donald TrumpelectionIrannegotiationsstrikes