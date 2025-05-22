WATCH: Two Israeli embassy staffers gunned down by Hamas supporter in Washington DC

Two people were killed Wednesday night when a gunman opened fire outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington D.C., an attack condemned by Israel’s UN ambassador as a “depraved act of antisemitic terrorism.”

Baruch Dayan HaEmet

2 Israeli Embassy employees were murdered outside of an event in Washington by a man who shouted "Free Palestine"

In this video you see the shooter being arrested. pic.twitter.com/FO62qWVpyx

