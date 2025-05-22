WATCH: Two Israeli embassy staffers gunned down by Hamas supporter in Washington DC May 22, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-two-israeli-embassy-staffers-gunned-down-by-hamas-supporter-in-washington-dc/ Email Print Two people were killed Wednesday night when a gunman opened fire outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington D.C., an attack condemned by Israel’s UN ambassador as a “depraved act of antisemitic terrorism.”https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/WhatsApp-Video-2025-05-22-at-08.00.56_07649088.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/WhatsApp-Video-2025-05-22-at-08.43.30_de4b523a.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/WhatsApp-Video-2025-05-22-at-08.00.27_3acd7262.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/WhatsApp-Video-2025-05-22-at-07.46.18_dbff6292.mp4Baruch Dayan HaEmet2 Israeli Embassy employees were murdered outside of an event in Washington by a man who shouted "Free Palestine"In this video you see the shooter being arrested. pic.twitter.com/FO62qWVpyx— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) May 22, 2025 Israeli Embassypro-Hamas supportersWashington DC