Search

WATCH: Two Israeli embassy staffers gunned down by Hamas supporter in Washington DC

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-two-israeli-embassy-staffers-gunned-down-by-hamas-supporter-in-washington-dc/
Email Print

Two people were killed Wednesday night when a gunman opened fire outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington D.C., an attack condemned by Israel’s UN ambassador as a “depraved act of antisemitic terrorism.”

 

 

 

>