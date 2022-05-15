White House supports Jordan’s position on the Temple Mount

King Abdullah warned against the recurrence of the “cycle of violence” in the Palestinian-run territories, which he said was a result of unilateral steps on the part of Israel.

By Baruch Yedid, TPS

A statement from King Abdullah of Jordan’s palace said that at Friday’s White House summit President Biden stressed America’s support for a two-state solution to the current conflict.

Jordan’s government also said that Biden acknowledged a need to find ways to reduce the recent escalation of violence and that he supports efforts to calm the situation in the areas of the Palestinian Authority.

The PA, for its part, supports exclusive Jordanian authority over the admission of worshipers to al-Aqsa on the Temple Mount and insists that this be recognized by all parties.

Biden, said the Jordanians, also supports a need to preserve the status quo on the Temple Mount, with an emphasis on the central role of Jordan’s Hashemite dynasty on the holy site.

The meeting dealt with recent regional and international developments, especially on the Palestinian issue. This was in view of the King’s call to step up international efforts to resume negotiations between the PA and Israel.

King Abdullah wants the negotiations to lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within all of the areas not part of Israel between 1948 and 1967 (i.e. in Gaza, Judea and Samaria). He would also see Jerusalem divided again with its eastern half becoming the new country’s capital.

Also in their meeting, the two heads of state emphasized the depth of friendship and strategic partnership between their countries. The King expressed Jordan’s appreciation for the continued support that the United States provides the Kingdom in various areas.

In turn, the president reaffirmed his full support for Jordan under Abdullah’s leadership and even praised Jordan for being a key partner for the U.S. in the Middle East and a key component in promoting stability in the region.

The leaders also discussed ways to increase economic cooperation in the areas of infrastructure, energy, water and the environment.