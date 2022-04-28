Jordan demands dress code for non-Muslims on Temple Mount

Reverse apartheid? Jordan’s demands reportedly include severe limitations for non-Muslims.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli and Jordanian officials are expected to meet in May, after Ramadan ends, on ways to prevent future violence on the Temple Mount, particularly in the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Axios reported Wednesday, citing “three sources with direct knowledge of the issue.”

Jordan has reportedly submitted to the U.S. a document from the director of Jordan’s Waqf (Islamic Trust) – to which Israel gave administrative control of the holy site after winning back the Old City of Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War – with a list of demands to be discussed at the meeting.

According to Channel 12 news commentator Ehud Yaari, quoted by Israel National News, Jordan’s main demand is to renew the “historic status quo,” which it says includes transferring responsibility for the Temple Mount, including security, to the Waqf.

Although the Mount is under the auspices of the Waqf, Israel has maintained responsibility for security on the Mount.

During the recent Ramadan riots at the site, Israeli police were forced to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque, where Muslim youth were throwing firecrackers and rocks, to allow others to pray and to protect the public.

Jordan is demanding that Israeli police not be allowed to ascend the Mount.

In what appears to be reverse apartheid, other demands include dress codes for non-Muslims, the banning of all prayer aids for non-Muslims, restricting groups of non-Muslims to a maximum of five, and the setting of tour routes of no more that 150 meters in each direction.

According to the demands, the Waqf would authorize any visits by non-Muslims, which would require a written request.

The Temple Mount is Judaism’s holiest site and Islam’s third-holiest, after Mecca and Medina.