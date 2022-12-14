Comparing Jews to Nazis, ‘neutral’ UN official’s true face revealed

Attorney responsible for leading UN investigation says that Europe is cowed by Holocaust guilt and that the U.S. is controlled by a powerful Jewish cabal that subjugates politicians.

By World Israel News Staff

A United Nations Special Rapporteur who pledged to be a neutral, unbiased third party to lead an investigation into Israel’s policy towards the Palestinians has a long history of virulently antisemitic and anti-Israel remarks.

The Times of Israel looked into Italian attorney Francesca Albanese’s social media postings and discovered that she has consistently posted public remarks that make her bias against Israel clear.

In 2015, Albanese posted a photo to her Facebook page which directly compared IDF soldiers with Nazis. She also praised an article written by her husband, Massimiliano Calì, who equated Jews resisting Nazi oppression in the Warsaw ghetto to Hamas terrorists.

UN Watch founder Hillel Neuer has noted in the past that “Holocaust inversion is a recurring theme for” Albanese, who also told an Italian news outlet that the exodus of Arabs from Israel in 1948, which pro-Palestinian activists call the Nakba (catastrophe), was on par with the extermination of of six million European Jews. He has also charged that she endorses “killing Israelis.”

In 2014, Albanese justified Gaza-based Palestinian terror groups’ tactic of shooting missiles intentionally at Israeli civilian communities – which constitutes a war crime – as their sole means of “resistance” against the existence of the Jewish state.

She also claimed that Israel was egregiously violating human rights in Gaza by launching airstrikes against terror targets in the coastal enclave, adding that world powers were controlled by a powerful Jewish lobby and cowed by guilt from the Holocaust.

“America and Europe, one of them subjugated by the Jewish lobby, and the other by the sense of guilt about the Holocaust, remain on the sidelines and continue to condemn the oppressed — the Palestinians — who defend themselves with the only means they have (deranged missiles), instead of making Israel face its international law responsibilities,” Albanese wrote, according to the Times report.

She also pushed an antisemitic conspiracy theory that cunning Jewish lobbies control politicians and news agencies, citing this as the explanation for why more countries do not unequivocally condemn Israel.

“The Israeli lobby is clearly inside your veins and system and you will be remembered to have been on the big brother’s side of this orwellian [sic] nightmare caused once again by Israel’s greed. Shame on you BBC,” she wrote to the British news outlet after watching a report which she deemed not critical enough of the Jewish State.

As recently as last month, just days after two people were killed in twin bombings at Jerusalem bus stops, Albanese told her audience at a Hamas-organized event, “You have a right to resist Israel.”

In a laconic response to the Times report, Albanese stopped short of apologizing for her comments, though she did imply that she would not make the same remarks today.

“Some of the words I used, during Israel’s offensive on the Gaza Strip in 2014, were infelicitous, analytically inaccurate and unintendedly offensive,” she told the outlet via a spokesperson from her office. “People make mistakes. I distance myself from these words, which I would not use today, nor have used as a UN Special Rapporteur.

“Following this clarification, our attention should not be distracted from the unlawful state practices which cause suffering for millions and denial of human rights on a daily basis in the occupied Palestinian territory,” she added. “This is what I am mandated to report on and which should be our focus.”