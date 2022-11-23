TERROR IN JERUSALEM: At least 19 injured, 1 dead; 3 in critical condition

United Hatzalah medics at the scene of an explosion at the entrance to Jerusalem, Nov. 23, 2022. (United Hatzalah)

Multiple people were wounded, several critically, after terrorists bomb bus stops in Jerusalem. One victim reportedly succumbed to his injuries. This is a developing story.

By World Israel News Staff

At least 19 people were injured in a pair of terrorist bombings in Jerusalem Wednesday morning.

Bombs went off at bus stops near the city entrance off of Weizmann Boulevard and at Ramot Junction, where three people were reported injured.

Four of the victims of the Weizmann Boulevard bombing are listed in critical condition, with two more in serious condition. All three of the victims of the Ramot bombing are listed in light condition.

The first explosion, near Weizmann Boulevard, was reported at 7:06 a.m.

“We were at the MDA station by the entrance to the city when we heard a large explosion,” MDA paramedics Moshe Tobolsky and Lior Levy said.

“We immediately headed to the scene in large numbers, including ambulances, MICUs and medicycles. two seriously wounded were lying nearby, a 16-year-old in the bus stop and a 45-year-old on the sidewalk. A number of moderately and mildly injured victims were ambulatory on scene. We rapidly conveyed the seriously injured in MICUs to hospital while providing life-saving treatment.”

Shortly afterwards, a second explosion was reported at a bus stop at Ramot Junction.

“While driving in the area on our emergency ‘ambucycles’ we heard the explosion which happened at a bus stop,” United Hatzalah EMTs Dani Shmueli and Yossi Eisenstein said.

“We arrived within mere seconds at the scene and provided assistance to three people who sustained light injuries from shrapnel. A United Hatzalah ambulance evacuated one of the injured to the hospital. United Hatzalah’s Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit has also been dispatched and is treating numerous eyewitnesses for emotional and psychological shock.”