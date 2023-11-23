Hostage release hits a snag, pushing off ceasefire

Israeli National Security Council chief says deal won’t be implemented before Friday, amid reports Hamas has yet to sign onto the agreement.

By World Israel News Staff

A deal between Israel and Hamas to secure the release of at least 50 Israeli captives in Gaza has been delayed, amid reports that the Hamas terror organization has yet to sign onto the agreement.

On Wednesday, the Israeli war cabinet, security cabinet, and government voted to approve the deal with Hamas – brokered by Qatar and the U.S. – to secure the release of 50-80 captives in exchange for the freeing of 140-300 jailed Palestinian terrorists and a four-to-ten-day ceasefire.

As part of the exchange, 12-13 Israeli captives are slated to be released each day, from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m., during the course of a four-day ceasefire.

Hamas, which is holding the 50 women and children set for release in the first four days of the ceasefire, has said it can secure custody of an additional 30 women and children who are being held by other terror groups in Gaza.

Every ten additional captives released will secure an additional day of ceasefire, with a maximum of ten days in the lull.

The deal was set to go into effect at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, but was later delayed, with The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday night that Hamas has yet to sign the agreement, or provide details regarding the 50 captives to be released.

A key detail lacking for some of the captives is proof of life – a critical condition for the deal.

National Security Council chief Tzachi Hanegbi (Likud) said Wednesday night that while talks are continuing, no captives would be released Thursday.

“The contacts on the release of our hostages are advancing and continuing constantly.”

“The start of the release will take place according to the original agreement between the sides, and not before Friday.”