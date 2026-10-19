IDF exposes Hamas plot to rig Gaza civilian camps with explosives

An internal Hamas document detailing plans to plant explosives near camps for displaced Palestinians in Gaza. (IDF)

Hamas proposed planting explosives around displaced-person camps and detonating them as Israeli troops approached.

By World Israel News Staff

The IDF on Monday revealed an internal Hamas document showing that the terror group considered planting explosive devices around camps housing displaced Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, despite acknowledging the danger the plan posed to civilians.

The document, written in April 2024 and disclosed publicly for the first time, details proposals by Hamas’ engineering department for protecting the terror group’s leadership and operatives and helping them escape areas where Israeli forces were expected to operate.

According to the IDF, Hamas proposed planting explosives around displaced-person camps and detonating them as Israeli troops approached.

The explosions were intended to create panic among civilians and provide a smokescreen that would allow Hamas terrorists hiding in the area to escape, even though the group understood that civilians could be harmed.

The document also proposed planting explosive devices along roads and routes that could be used by Gaza residents in an effort to slow the advance of Israeli forces.

Another proposal called for firing stun or sound-producing munitions inside the camps to deliberately create chaos and panic, allowing Hamas operatives to flee amid the confusion.

The IDF said the document demonstrates that Hamas was prepared to knowingly place Gaza civilians at risk in order to protect its operatives and advance its military activities.

The newly revealed document adds to evidence presented by Israel throughout the war accusing Hamas of embedding its military infrastructure and operations within civilian areas and exploiting Gaza’s population for military purposes.