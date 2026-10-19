Israel arrests suspects in attacks on olive harvesters, journalist, diplomats

The diplomatic delegation included representatives from France, Belgium, and Poland, as well as Israeli activists.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Israeli security forces arrested suspects early Monday in connection with a series of weekend attacks targeting Palestinian olive harvesters, an American photojournalist, and European diplomats in Judea and Samaria.

Police initially reported eight arrests, while subsequent reports put the total at 10. Several vehicles were also seized.

The operation, dubbed “Olive Leaf,” was conducted by the Israel Police and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

Authorities said it also targeted illegal construction, violations of military orders and unauthorized entry into a Palestinian home.

Operation "Olive Leaf" in the Binyamin Region: Following reports of violent incidents over the weekend, 10 suspects believed to be linked were arrested and taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigation. https://t.co/E8kOeK0fko — Israel Police (@israelpolice) October 19, 2026

The arrests followed several incidents during the annual olive harvest.

On Friday, masked assailants attacked Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine while she was covering Palestinian farmers harvesting olives near Abu Falah, in the Ramallah area.

Levine suffered a serious finger injury that required surgery.

On Saturday, a group of European diplomats visiting an olive harvest near Taybeh was also attacked.

The delegation included representatives from France, Belgium, and Poland, as well as Israeli activists.

The incident drew international attention and condemnation.

The delegation, led by Bernard Baudoux, mayor of the French city of Aulnoye-Aymeries, had not coordinated its visit with Israeli security services.

Israel Police Commissioner Daniel Levy said authorities were committed to enforcing the law equally.

“The law in Judea and Samaria applies to everyone, regardless of identity or affiliation,” Levy said.