Israeli agents in Iran capture ‘hitman’ who nearly killed Israeli businessman in Cyprus

The special operation led to the thwarting of the plot to harm Israelis on the eastern Mediterranean island nation.

By JNS

Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency on Thursday publicized a secret operation in Iran which thwarted a plot to target Israelis in Cyprus.

The hit squad head, whom the agents captured in Iran, provided information earlier this week that led Cypriot intelligence services to foil an attack that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intended to target Israelis.

The man was named as Yusef Shahabazi Abbasalilu. He admitted in the investigation that he was sent to Cyprus to harm Israeli businessmen.

“In a unique, daring mission within Iranian territory, the Mossad was able to seize the mastermind of the terror cell, who then admitted [to the terror plot] in detail during his interrogation, which led to exposing and the taking apart of the Cyprus terror cell,” the Mossad stated.

The Mossad passed the information along to Cypriot authorities, and Cyprus intelligence prevented the attack, local media reported on Sunday.

Abbasasulilu revealed that an operative from the intelligence unit of the IRGC sent him to Cyprus for the operation and that the Revolutionary Guards provided him with the assassination target details. In Cyprus, he was connected to a Pakistani group that had committed assassinations in the past.

“We will get any party that promotes terrorism against Jews and Israelis all over the world, including on the soil of Iran,” a senior Mossad official stated.

The Islamic regime has made clear threats to murder not only Israelis but also Jewish leaders worldwide. A report in February revealed that Iran was creating maps of Jews to assassinate if Israel struck its nuclear facilities.