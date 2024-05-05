WATCH: Jewish MIT student refused entry to encampment May 5, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-jewish-mit-student-refused-entry-to-encampment/ Email Print The security officers couldn’t even guarantee the student’s safety to walk through the pro-Hamas encampment. WATCH what happens when a Jewish students tries to enter a public place @MIT. Even campus police don't want to escort him: "I'm 72 years old and they could kill my a**." pic.twitter.com/I6tYOmxEDc— Canary Mission (@canarymission) May 5, 2024 AntisemitismMITpro-Hamas