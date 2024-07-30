Kamala’s crime wave

USA Vice President Kamala Harris giving a press conference after meeting with Guatemala's President and community leaders to discuss migration and corruption control. (Shutterstock)

What will it do to America?

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

In 2008, the Bologna family was murdered by an illegal alien MS-13 gang member.

San Francisco DA Kamala Harris refused to ask for the death penalty despite pleas from the widow because of, in her words, a “complicated analysis that involved many issues”.

But the real issue was that Kamala protected criminals instead of victims.

Four years earlier, DA Kamala Harris had refused to impose the death penalty on the violent thug who gunned down Officer Isaac Espinoza with an AK-47.

His widow blasted Kamala for not even talking to her before denying her husband justice, “I felt like she had just taken something from us. She had just taken justice from us. From Isaac. She was only thinking of herself.”

“She never called,” her sister-in-law said. “There was no consideration for Renata, my niece, my parents, me, or the officers. It was as if she didn’t care.”

David Hill, Officer Espinoza’s murderer, however thanked Kamala. “It took a lot of courage,” he told CNN. “I’m forever grateful.”

Because there were people Kamala did care about. Criminals.

A year before the Bologna murders, Alexander Izaguirre was enrolled in ‘Back on Track’: a Kamala program to expunge felony convictions for criminals in exchange for attending some classes.

Izaguirre, who had already mugged another woman, was picked for the program by Kamala.

Even while he was enrolled in the program, the illegal alien thug mugged another woman, and then rammed her with a car, fracturing her skull.

But Kamala’s most enduring legacy was writing misleading descriptions for pro-crime ballot initiatives, including Proposition 47, which legalized shoplifting and set off a crime wave.

Kamala’s history as a pro-crime prosecutor explains why she spent the last four years raising money for a pro-crime group whose actions led to the murders of Demitri Ellis-Strong, a black man and Luis Ortiz: a Latino man.

During the BLM race riots, Kamala Harris endorsed police defunding, arguing that “defund the police, the issue behind it is that we need to reimagine how we are creating safety” and claimed that it “is actually wrong and backward to think that more police officers will create more safety.”

But Kamala Harris went even further than that in aiding the rioters and criminals.

As the BLM race riots burned, Kamala Harris posted a link to the Minnesota Freedom Fund and urged supporters to donate bail money to keep the rioters back on the streets.

By the time the rioting was done, over 1,500 businesses were damaged across the state. Some would never reopen.

But the harm caused by Kamala’s pro-crime tweet would prove even deadlier than that.

While the Minnesota Freedom Fund was bailing out the race rioters Kamala had endorsed, the primary purpose of the pro-crime group, like other bail funds, was to bail out all the criminals.

And even after the election, Kamala’s fundraising page and social media promotion for the pro-crime group remained up, helping MFF get the money it needed to free rapists and killers.

Next year, MFF bailed out George Howard after he was arrested for domestic abuse. Howard then went out and killed a Latino man driving on I–94.

Then it bailed out Shawn Tillman who had three felony convictions including assaults, possession of a firearm and indecent exposure in front of a minor.

The bail fund promoted by Kamala bailed Tillman out after he had exposed himself to a woman on the light rail in St. Paul.

Tillman returned to the light rail and killed a man.

Some dismissed the two killings linked to Kamala’s bail fund as an unintended consequence of her efforts to bail out rioting supporters during an election year, but it’s consistent with her pro-crime views.

Kamala ran for president in 2020 on a pro-crime platform of freeing criminals by, among other things, eliminating bail, a policy that led to major crime waves in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, and other troubled urban areas run by pro-crime ‘Soros’ DAs.

A plan put out by her campaign promised to “transform the criminal justice system” and “re-envision public safety” by ending “mass incarceration”, freeing potentially hundreds of thousands of criminals, legalizing drugs, ending mandatory minimum sentences, which would allow repeat offenders and violent criminals to get off with light sentences, and promote “alternatives” to prison which would put criminals right back on the street.

Kamala’s pro-crime proposals included eliminating bail which creates a revolving door for criminals and an endless crime wave.

In New York, which eliminated bail, a pickpocket was arrested 70 times, a shoplifter was arrested 100 times, and 1 in 4 freed burglars were arrested again within 60 days.

Violent criminals have also benefited from the pro-crime policies embraced by Kamala.

One thug kicked a 39-year-old woman in the stomach, was freed with no bail, arrested again for selling crack, then arrested for threatening city workers with a knife, and arrested again for arson.

One sexual predator who groped women was arrested over 70 times.

This is what Kamala Harris, who is running as a ‘prosecutor’, proposed for the whole country.

Rather than fighting crime, the former ‘prosecutor’ condemned the criminal justice system as “unjust, unequal” while claiming that it “disproportionately harms communities of color”.

Kamala favored even the most vicious killers, calling for an end to the death penalty and no life sentences for murderers under 18.

Her plan admitted that there was no way to end “mass incarceration” without giving a pass to “individuals convicted of violent offenses”.

Kamala argued that “imposing excessively long sentences” on violence criminals doesn’t work and proposed a commission that would embrace “alternatives” to safely locking them up.

Such pro-crime alternatives were already tried in California, New York, and other jurisdictions with horrifying results for victims. And Kamala Harris was serious about implementing them.

In the Senate, Kamala had proposed the Pretrial Integrity and Safety Act, alongside libertarian Sen. Rand Paul, to encourage states to get rid of bail.

The bill falsely claimed that the “bail system has proven to be an ineffective method of protecting public safety”.

She also co-sponsored the ‘Justice Safety Valve Act’ with Paul to get rid of mandatory minimums.

Kamala’s pro-crime views have been consistent. Twenty years ago she protected Officer Isaac Espinoza’s killer while giving his family the cold shoulder.

Her support for defunding the police, releasing criminals, and legalizing crime has changed California. What will it do to America?