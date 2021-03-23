On eve of election, Netanyahu leaves ‘victory’ note at Western Wall

“Thank you to the Creator of the World for helping us come out of the coronavirus in peace, and for the speedy recovery of my beloved wife, Sara,” Netanyahu wrote in his note.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left a note at the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Monday evening, praying for victory in the March 2021 Israeli general elections and expressing gratitude for his wife’s recent recovery from appendicitis.

Netanyahu’s wife Sara was released from Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital on Sunday, following an emergency appendectomy surgery which required her to be hospitalized for seven days.

“Thank you to the Creator of the World for helping us come out of the coronavirus in peace, and for the speedy recovery of my beloved wife, Sara,” Netanyahu wrote in his note.

“I pray for victory in the Israeli elections for the good of Israel, and for the economy of Israel. I am committing to continue serving all Israeli citizens,” the note concluded.

מתפללים בכותל לניצחון עם ישראל 🇮🇱✌️ pic.twitter.com/5uqBcc1wgC — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) March 22, 2021

Sara Netanyahu accompanied her husband to the holy site and also left a note behind.

“A prayer for the decisive victory of my husband, Prime Minister Netanyahu, that he will emerge victorious for the good of Israel, for the land of Israel, and for the Jewish people,” read Sara Netanyahu’s note.

“Please watch over us from plagues, and grant full recovery to those sick with the coronavirus, and grant comfort to those who lost loved ones to this difficult plague.

“For my family, I pray for health for my husband and two children, Yair and Avner, and for speedy recovery from [my] surgery, and a quick return to full life.

“God willing, healing, health, and huge success.”

Netanyahu publicized the visit on his Twitter account, posting photos of his and his wife’s notes, and writing, “Praying at the wall for a victory for Am Israel [the Jewish people.]”

In Jewish tradition, visitors to the Western Wall slip prayer notes into the cracks of the wall. The Western Wall is the second holiest site in Jerusalem, after the Temple Mount.