Palestinian Authority building luxury neighborhood for terrorists in Samaria

The 100 single-family homes will house those who served at least five years in Israeli prisons.

By JNS

A luxurious neighborhood for Palestinian terrorists is being built on a mountain in Samaria.

The residential neighborhood will feature 100 detached homes (“villas” in local parlance) exclusively for Palestinians who served at least five years in Israeli prisons for terrorism-related offenses, Channel 12 reported.

The site is northeast of Ramallah in Area B of Judea and Samaria, which makes up about 22% of the territory under the terms of the Oslo Accords. Area B is under Palestinian Authority civil control and Israeli security control.

Behind the project is the Al Karma Corporation for Housing Prisoners association, whose members are Palestinian terrorists who have served in Israeli prisons and their family members. According to the report, the executive committee includes Abla Sa’adat, the wife of Ahmad Sa’adat, the secretary-general of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. Also on the executive committee is Naim El Sharif, the father of Hamas terrorist Imad El Sharif.

The area of the neighborhood near the terrorist hotbed of Silwad and in the heart of a triangle of three Israeli communities—Ofra, Ateret and Shiloh—has seen numerous attacks in recent years. It overlooks Route 60, the main north-south highway of Judea and Samaria, and is near the British Police Junction, where a Palestinian sniper in 2002 killed seven Israeli soldiers and three civilians, and wounded six others, at an IDF checkpoint.

“Unfortunately, the general security concept led by the senior officers does not match the threats. The task of curbing terrorism is much greater than the pursuit of weapons and includes an iron hand against the perpetrators of terrorism in the Palestinian Authority. The opposite path is to allow the perpetrators of terrorism to establish a neighborhood and expand,” said Israel Gantz, chairman of the Binyamin Regional Council.