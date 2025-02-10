‘Powerful offensive in Judea and Samaria will continue’ – IDF chief

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi visits the scene of a shooting attack in Hawara, near Nablus in Samaria, August 19, 2023. (Flash90)

The month-long Islamic festival is often marked by an uptick in terror attacks in Israel, particularly in Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria.



By World Israel News Staff

Outgoing Israeli army Chief-of-Staff Herzi Halevi pledged during an IDF exercise on Sunday that the military would continue its “powerful offensive” against terrorists in Judea and Samaria.

In late January 2025, the IDF launched Operation Iron Wall, a widescale counter-terror operation in Palestinian Authority-controlled enclaves within Judea and Samaria.

The operation began as Israel released thousands of convicted terrorists from detention facilities as part of a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal with the Hamas terror group.

“Looking ahead at the challenges in Judea and Samaria, we will maintain a strong and aggressive approach” toward rooting out terror in the region, Halevi told the troops.

“Entering areas like Nur a-Shams, the Jenin refugee camp, and terror centers in Tulkarem, Hebron, and Sa’ir a-Shuyuh — whether to disrupt terrorist plans early or to prevent terrorists from carrying out imminent attacks — is the most effective strategy” for protecting Israel, HaLevi said. “This effort must continue, and you are carrying it out with great precision and effectiveness.”

HaLevi spoke to the soldiers during a drill testing the operational readiness of the IDF’s Central Command.

According to an army media statement, the exercise simulated numerous responses to a number of potential scenarios involving national security.

The statement noted that the army is stepping up its operational readiness ahead of the Islamic holiday of Ramadan, which begins in late February. The month-long Islamic festival is often marked by an uptick in terror attacks in Israel, particularly in Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria.

The release of thousands of security prisoners to eastern Jerusalem and PA-controlled municipalities in Judea and Samaria has raised concerns about a potential wave of terror targeting Israeli civilians.

In recent years, PA-controlled communities have been flooded with Iranian weapons that were smuggled in from Jordan, adding to the security risks.