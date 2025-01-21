WATCH: Operation Iron Wall begins in Jenin, IDF kills 8 terrorists January 21, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-operation-iron-wall-begins-in-jenin-idf-kills-8-terrorists/ Email Print Since the ceasefires on both of Israel’s borders, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has launched a counterterrorism campaign to rid Judea and Samaria of weapons and terrorists.WATCH⚡️More footage of IDF vehicles and bulldozers operating in the Jenin "camp". pic.twitter.com/jaYfTtsX7X— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 21, 2025 BREAKING ISRAEL HAS BEGUN OPERATION IN JENIN: “OPERATION IRON WALLS”Israel’s operation in Jenin, involving drones, special forces, and Shin Bet, targets terror infrastructure and imminent threats, expected to last several days.Already 2 terrorists eliminated and 25… pic.twitter.com/OZ80ZmBPxe— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 21, 2025 JUST IN Israel has sent a massive bulldozer crew for their new operation in Jenin https://t.co/FkvgFGzDDV pic.twitter.com/U8gcxtzeL7— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 21, 2025 Major IDF forces are moving into Jenin https://t.co/j91dWC4jtO pic.twitter.com/BfqlMKGZrq— Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) January 21, 2025 The IDF have announced a massive operation which is taking place in Jenin and will last for an indefinite amount of timeMore below pic.twitter.com/jnqIwIjUen — Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) January 21, 2025 Read Israeli forces arrest nine, seize weapons in Judea and Samaria IDFJeninTerrorism