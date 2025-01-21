Search

WATCH: Operation Iron Wall begins in Jenin, IDF kills 8 terrorists

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-operation-iron-wall-begins-in-jenin-idf-kills-8-terrorists/
Email Print

Since the ceasefires on both of Israel’s borders, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has launched a counterterrorism campaign to rid Judea and Samaria of weapons and terrorists.

Read  Israeli forces arrest nine, seize weapons in Judea and Samaria

>