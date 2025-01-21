WATCH: Operation Iron Wall begins in Jenin, IDF kills 8 terrorists

Since the ceasefires on both of Israel’s borders, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has launched a counterterrorism campaign to rid Judea and Samaria of weapons and terrorists.

BREAKING ISRAEL HAS BEGUN OPERATION IN JENIN: “OPERATION IRON WALLS” Israel’s operation in Jenin, involving drones, special forces, and Shin Bet, targets terror infrastructure and imminent threats, expected to last several days. Already 2 terrorists eliminated and 25… pic.twitter.com/OZ80ZmBPxe — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 21, 2025

