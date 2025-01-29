IDF forces to remain in Jenin after operation completed

Israel ‘declares war on Palestinian terror in Judea and Samaria,’ as defense minister says IDF forces will stay in Jenin even after the current counter-terror operation is completed.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s latest counter-terror operation in northern Samaria constitutes a “declaration of war” on Palestinian terrorism, the Israeli defense chief Israel Katz announced Wednesday, vowing to keep IDF forces in the Palestinian Authority-administered city of Jenin even after the operation is completed.

Earlier this month, Israeli forces launched Operation Iron Wall against the Jenin Brigades, an umbrella group of terrorist organizations in the city of Jenin in northern Samaria.

The operation was launched after the Palestinian Authority’s paramilitary security force failed to wrest control of the city from rival groups during clashes in December and January.

On Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz (Likud) visited IDF forces operating in Jenin, accompanied by Central Command Chief Major General Avi Blot, Judea and Samaria Division Commander Brigadier General Yaki Dolf, Menashe Brigade Commander Colonel A., and other senior officers.

During his visit, Katz held a situational assessment on-site and stated that Operation Iron Wall would expand to additional terror camps beyond Jenin.

He emphasized the need to act with full force to implement the policy of eliminating terrorists and dismantling terrorist infrastructure in the camp, ensuring that terrorism does not return after the operation concludes.

Katz was briefed by IDF officers about the massive weapons seizures in the Jenin refugee camp, which some officers described as being “just like in Gaza.”

The Defense Minister said that Israel has “declared war on Palestinian terrorism in Judea and Samaria,” and that Operation Iron Wall will “dismantle the terror infrastructure built in Palestinian refugee camps, funded and armed by Iran.”

“The IDF is operating with full force in the Jenin refugee camp to eliminate terrorists and destroy terror infrastructure, as we have seen here today.”

Katz added that IDF forces will remain in Jenin even after the current operation is completed, hinting at a long-term deployment, and a possible alteration to the status quo in the PA-administered city.

“The Jenin refugee camp will not return to what it was. After the operation is completed, IDF forces will remain in the camp to ensure that terrorism does not return.”

“I am sending a clear message to the Palestinian Authority: Stop funding terrorism and the murder of Jews, and start seriously fighting terror. Those who finance the families of terrorist murderers and educate their children to seek Israel’s destruction endanger their own existence.”