‘Thank you, heroes’ – Remembering 2 slain IDF soldiers

Avraham Tzvi Friedman (l) and Ofer Yung (r), the two IDF reservists killed in a terrorist shooting in Samaria, February 4, 2025. (IDF)

Loved ones pay tribute to Tel Aviv attorney, kibbutznik father-of-six, who were killed by terrorist infiltration in Samaria army outpost.

By World Israel News Staff

The loved ones of two Israeli reservists slain in a terror attack on Tuesday are speaking to Hebrew-language media about their loss.

Maj. Ofer Yung, 39, and Maj, Avraham Tzvi (Tzvika) Friedman, 43, were killed by gunfire during an attack at the Tayasir checkpoint in northern Samaria, which wounded six other soldiers.

The terrorist managed to infiltrate a military compound near the checkpoint, eventually making his way up to the observation terror. Eventually, the assailant was killed by a grenade.

Yung, a father-of-two from Tel Aviv, worked as a lawyer. He is survived by his wife, Dana Meir Yung, who is also an attorney, and their two children, Eitan and Ori.

“He was a wonderful father and uncle, intelligent, a hero. We will miss him the most in the world,” Yung’s sister, Hadas, told Hebrew-language news outlet .

A eulogy posted by the Tel Aviv municipality described Yung as “a man of action, on the battlefield and in civilian life.”

The city said that it “shares in the grief of his family, friends and colleagues. May his memory be blessed.”

Friedman, who lived in Kibbutz Ein HaNatziv, is survived by his wife Gal and six children, ranging in age from 16 to 3 years old.

A longtime employee of the Israel Electric Company, Friedman was known within his community for his selfless and giving nature.

“We lost a dear man and I lost a close friend,” Uri Glasner told Ynet.

Friedman “lived on the kibbutz for almost 20 years and was a central part of our community. He…raised a wonderful, close-knit, and loving family. He volunteered wherever possible and continued serving in the reserves even though he was exempt due to his age, and volunteered for many causes in our area.”

Yung and Friedman bring the Israeli army death toll since October 7th, 2023, to 844.