7 IDF soldiers wounded in terrorist shooting in Jordan Valley

Terrorist gunman opens fire at group of Israeli soldiers at checkpoint in the Jordan Valley, leaving seven wounded, including two in critical condition.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

At least seven Israelis were wounded, including two critically, in a terrorist shooting attack in the Jordan Valley area of Samaria Tuesday morning.

The attack occurred just after 6:00 a.m. Monday when an Arab terrorist opened fire on a group of IDF soldiers securing a checkpoint outside of the Palestinian Authority-administered town of Tayasir east of Tubas, on the edge of an area in Samaria where the Israeli military and Shin Bet internal security agency have been conducting a major counter-terror operation since January.

As the terrorist fired at the checkpoint, IDF soldiers stationed in the area returned fire, fatally wounding the gunman.

An IDF spokesperson confirmed the attack, saying: “A terrorist fired at soldiers at an army position in Tayasir. The soldiers responded with gunfire against the terrorist and eliminated him.

According to initial reports, the gunman seized control of an army pillbox, using the position to shield himself during an extended gunbattle with IDF soldiers before being fatally wounded.

Additional soldiers have been deployed to the area following the attack.

Emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene to treat the wounded and evacuate them to Israeli hospitals.

Two army medical evacuation helicopters were used to rush the most seriously wounded to the hospital.

Of the seven wounded soldiers, two are listed in critical condition, with two others in moderate condition. The rest are said to be in light condition.

The attack comes less than a month after a deadly terrorist shooting attack in Samaria conducted by terrorists linked with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.

The January 6th shooting in al-Funduk left three Israelis dead, prompting Israel to launch Operation Iron Wall on January 21st.

Beginning in Jenin and spreading to other terror hotspots across Samaria including Tulkarem and Tubas, the IDF has claimed the operation has led to the elimination of over 50 terrorists affiliated with the Jenin Brigades and other rogue organizations which have challenged the Palestinian Authority for control of northern Samaria.