Iran’s Raisi at UN: Israel a ‘savage’ country that kills women and children

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi sits during his press conference in Tehran, Aug. 29, 2022. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

The Iranian president also charged the U.S. with “trampling” on the nuclear accord.

By Debbie Reiss, World Israel News

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday told the UN General Assembly that Israel is a “savage power” that “kills children,” and added that Iran is the protector of Palestinians.

“The region has not seen previously such an occupying savage power such as the Zionist regime in its midst in the past. The killing of children and women are present in the dark report card of the Zionist regime,” Raisi said.

“The killing of Palestinian women and children and new generations shows everyone that seven decades of Israeli occupation and savagery is still with us,” he said.

Raisi accused the West of “running away and evading solutions proposed by Iran to solve the Palestinian crisis” and called for the establishment of one state for all peoples, “Muslims, Christians and Jews.”

Addressing Iran’s nuclear program, Raisi said it was for “peaceful and humane purposes”, and that the U.S. had “trampled” on the nuclear accord. He called for former President Donald Trump, who withdrew from the deal in 2018, to “face justice” at the UN.

“Iran is not seeking to obtain nuclear weapons. Such weapons have no place in our doctrine,” he said.

He added that Iran will not sign on a new deal unless the U.S. provided guarantees that it would remain a part of it.

“Can we really trust [the U.S.] without guarantees and assurances that it will live up to the agreement this time?” he asked.

“We have managed to neutralize [U.S.] sanctions in many cases. The maximum pressure policy suffered an embarrassing defeat. We found our path, independent of any agreement, and will continue steadfastly.”

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan walked out in protest before Raisi’s speech.