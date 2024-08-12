Swiss synagogue doused with gasoline in apparent arson attempt

Security guards foil arson attempt as local man arrested for pouring gasoline over synagogue in Zurich.

By World Israel News Staff

An attempt to set fire to a synagogue in Switzerland’s largest city was foiled over the weekend, as security guards assigned to the house of worship apprehended a man pouring gasoline on the building’s entrance.

The incident occurred in Zurich on late Saturday afternoon, when security guards assigned to the synagogue spotted a man dousing the entrance of the building with gasoline.

Surprised, the suspect fled on foot.

Police were notified and a manhunt launched for the suspect, who was ultimately arrested early Sunday morning.

“According to current information, a man poured gasoline outside the synagogue on Erikastrasse in Zurich last night. He was immediately detected by security personnel and fled,” Jonathan Kreutner, the secretary-general of the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities (SIG), told Swiss media outlets.

According to the preliminary findings of an investigation by Zurich police, the 32-year-old Swiss national suspected in the arson attempt “acted alone, with no extremist motives identified.”

Authorities noted that the suspect “appears to be mentally disturbed,” and that there is currently no evidence he was motivated by any extremist ideology, right-wing or left-wing, or by radical Islam.

“The alleged perpetrator, likely suffering from mental instability, a 32-year-old Swiss citizen, was apprehended by Zurich police during the night,” local police said in a statement.

“The forensic institute conducted an examination of evidence at the crime scene, and the Zurich Cantonal Police have since taken over the case.”

Local council member Yehuda Spielman said that the suspect had visited at least one other Jewish institution in the city on the day of the attempted arson attack, and earlier in the week.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that a synagogue was targeted,” Spielman said. “This wasn’t a random attack –footage shows the suspect had previously been in the neighborhood.”