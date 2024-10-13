WATCH: Christian leader exposes Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens for denying Holocaust by omission

Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens have come under fire over the past year for false statements they made about the Holocaust, its atrocities, and leaders involved in WWII.

EXCLUSIVE: In a new video, Trent Horn exposes Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson for denying the Holocaust by omission. pic.twitter.com/of9gczuTBz — Awesome Jew (@JewsAreTheGOAT) October 10, 2024