WATCH – Iran arrests pop star for calling on women to discard Muslim headscarf August 29, 2023 Amid a crackdown ahead of the anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini, whose death at the hands of the morality police sparked nationwide protests, Iranian authorities arrested singer Mehdi Yarrahi on Monday after over a music video in support of Iranian women protesting against the hijab. HijabIranIran protestsMahsa Amini