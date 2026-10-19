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WATCH: Israeli politician, influencers attacked by stone-throwing Palestinian terrorists

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Palestinian terrorists ambushed a vehicle carrying Israeli politician Fleur Hassan-Nahoum and a group of American and South American influencers touring Judea and Samaria, hurling stones that shattered the windshield and wounded one woman.

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