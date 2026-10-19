WATCH: Israeli politician, influencers attacked by stone-throwing Palestinian terrorists October 19, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-politician-influencers-attacked-by-stone-throwing-palestinian-terrorists/ Email Print Palestinian terrorists ambushed a vehicle carrying Israeli politician Fleur Hassan-Nahoum and a group of American and South American influencers touring Judea and Samaria, hurling stones that shattered the windshield and wounded one woman. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/HWwwLGaB3Hr3wUFF.mp4 Fleur Hassan-NahoumRegavimstone throwingTerrorism