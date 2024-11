WATCH: Lebanese politician confirms IDF only strikes military targets, avoids intentional civilian casualties

Antoine Zahra, an executive member of Lebanon’s Forces Party in Parliament, remarked in a recent interview, ‘No target in Lebanon was struck without purpose; Israel takes measures to minimize civilian harm wherever possible.’

