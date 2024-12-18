WATCH: Michigan imam says Jews in Israel sent from European countries to steal

Michigan Imam Abdou Zindani ssif that peace in the Middle East can be achieved only after Israel is removed from the land, claiming that the Jews currently in Israel were sent to annihilate everyone in the region and steal their wealth.

