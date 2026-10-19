WATCH: Netanyahu warns Israel’s enemies of ‘far harsher blows than anything they have experienced’ October 19, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-warns-israels-enemies-of-far-harsher-blows-than-anything-they-have-experienced/ Email Print Speaking at an Air Force base, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Israel’s enemies against any attack, vowing far harsher blows than anything they have suffered yet. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/SkMNAsPH_WdGt8Ju.mp4 Benjamin Netanyahuenemyisraeli air force