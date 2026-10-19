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WATCH: Netanyahu warns Israel’s enemies of ‘far harsher blows than anything they have experienced’

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Speaking at an Air Force base, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Israel’s enemies against any attack, vowing far harsher blows than anything they have suffered yet.

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