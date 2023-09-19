WATCH: Netanyahus ride not-yet-released Tesla cybertruck with Musk September 19, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahus-ride-not-yet-released-tesla-cybertruck-with-musk/ Email Print Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara toured the Tesla factory in Fremont, California, on Monday, together with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The Netanyahus received an overview of the company’s developments and the various models, and observed the production and assembly process of the advanced electric cars. Afterwards, they drove together in the innovative “Cyber-Truck” car, which has not yet been released to the market. Benjamin NetanyahuElon MuskSara NetanyahuTesla