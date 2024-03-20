90 terrorists killed, 300 arrested as Shifa operation continues

Israeli forces operating in the area of the medical complex on Wednesday arrested Khaled al-Batash, a senior member of Islamic Jihad.

By JNS

Israeli special forces are continuing an operation launched early Monday to root out a resurgent Hamas presence at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, so far killing 90 terrorists and interrogating more than 300 in the compound.

More than 160 of the suspects have been transferred to Israel for further questioning, according to the Israel Defense Forces, which is conducting the joint operation along with the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

כוחות צה״ל ושב״כ נלחמים במרחב בית החולים שיפאא׳. כוחות שייטת 13 וצוות הקרב של חטיבה 401 בהובלת אוגדה 162, חיסלו ביממה האחרונה מחבלים ואיתרו אמצעי לחימה, תוך הימנעות מפגיעה באזרחים, חולים, צוותים רפואיים וציוד רפואי במרחב בית החולים>> pic.twitter.com/rCPvvxMXIH — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 20, 2024

“Over the past day, the troops have eliminated terrorists and located weapons in the hospital area, while preventing harm to civilians, patients, medical teams and medical equipment,” the IDF said.

According to Palestinian reports, Israeli forces operating in the area of the medical complex on Wednesday arrested Khaled al-Batash, a senior member of Islamic Jihad‘s political wing.

Furthermore, an Israeli Air Force craft on Tuesday struck an operational Hamas terror tunnel shaft after a launch was identified from northern Gazan at the southern Israeli city of Sderot.

Also in northern Gaza, in Jabalia, six terrorists were eliminated in an Israeli strike.

In the central Strip, an IDF sniper killed a terrorist.

Troops continue to be active in southern Gaza, killing two terrorists and attacking “military” sites in Al-Qarara, near Khan Yunis, and striking a terrorist who was loading weapons.