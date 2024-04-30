WATCH: Footage of Oct. 7th massacre broadcast on large screen at UCLA April 30, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-footage-of-oct-7th-massacre-broadcasted-on-large-screen-on-ucla-campus/ Email Print An anonymous group funded and set up a large screen with speakers outside UCLA’s pro-Hamas encampments, looping footage of the October 7 massacre.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/WhatsApp-Video-2024-04-29-at-14.44.33_ce5cf387.mp4 In case you were wondering if the @UCLA screens are still playing through the night…They’re not only playing, the VOLUME IS ON FULL BLAST.Sleep tight, Antisemites.#StandWithIsrael pic.twitter.com/QPCXIHglc4 — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) April 30, 2024 AntisemitismOct. 7th massacreUCLA