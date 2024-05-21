WATCH: Incredible footage shows IDF drone identifying and swiftly eliminating five armed terrorists May 21, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-incredible-footage-shows-idf-drone-identifying-and-swiftly-eliminating-five-armed-terrorists/ Email Print The IDF has been carrying out extensive counterterror raids across Judea and Samaria, eliminating terrorists, gathering intelligence, and confiscating weapons. WILD FOOTAGEJust-released footage from Nur al-Shams: Armed terrorists in an alley were spotted by a drone. They attempted to bring it down, unaware that in moments, munitions would rain down on them. The result: lethal technology in action. pic.twitter.com/M6y6e3XPqw— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 21, 2024 DroneIDFNur ShamsraidsTulkarm