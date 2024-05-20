Netanyahu: ‘Scandalous, antisemitic’ ICC won’t stop me

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant attend a press conference in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)

Israeli premier and his allies denounce International Criminal Court’s plans to arrest him as ‘antisemitism’ reminiscent of ‘Nazi propaganda.’

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies on Monday denounced plans by the International Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (Likud) over the ongoing war against Hamas.

On Monday, ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan revealed plans to issue warrants against the two Israeli leaders, along with three senior members of the Hamas terror organization.

Addressing members of his Likud party at a faction meeting Monday afternoon, Netanyahu called the ICC’s equating of Hamas’ invasion of Israel on October 7th with the IDF’s response a “clear manifestation of antisemitism,” and vowed that the arrest warrants “won’t stop me or us.”

“The scandalous comparison of the prosecutor in The Hague between the leaders of Israel and the heads of the terrorist organization Hamas is an indelible historical crime and a clear manifestation of anti-Semitism.”

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionist Party) compared the ICC’s decision to “Nazi propaganda.”

“We have not seen such a show of hypocrisy and hatred towards Jews as the one by the ICC since the times of Nazi propaganda.”

“Haters of Israel come and go, Israel’s eternity will not lie. These arrest warrants will be the last nail in the dismantling of this political and antisemitic court. The friends of Israel and the truly enlightened countries will not be able to allow its continued existence and functioning.”

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party, slammed the ICC at the opening of the Knesset’s summer session Monday.

“The International Criminal Court in The Hague has proven to the world that it is not legitimate.”

“I cannot open the meeting without referring to the scandalous decision of the prosecutor at the ICC which put the State of Israel, whatever its leadership, together with the murderous terrorist organization Hamas, which kidnapped, tortured, burned, butchered and murdered Jews for their Jewishness and Israelis for their Israeliness.”