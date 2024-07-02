Israel nearing ‘end stage’ of war to eliminate Hamas, says Netanyahu

Israeli prime minister says war against Hamas is entering its final stage, with elimination of the terror group in the offing.

By World Israel News Staff

The IDF is approaching the end-stage of the Gaza war, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, with the elimination of the Hamas terror organization rapidly approaching.

Prime Minister Netanyahu with Israel National Defense College cadets at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem met Monday and briefed them on the war in the Gaza Strip, the security situation on Israel’s northern border, and the overall security challenges facing Israel, first and foremost Iran.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister lauded the IDF’s efforts on both fronts and in Judea and Samaria, “but especially in the Gaza Strip,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Referencing his Sunday visit with the IDF’s Gaza Division, Netanyahu expressed optimism that the war is approaching the “end of the stage” of the destruction of the Hamas terror organization.

“I returned yesterday from a visit to the Gaza Division. I saw very considerable achievements in the fighting being carried in Rafah. We are advancing to the end of the stage of eliminating the Hamas terrorist army; we will continue striking its remnants.”

“I was very impressed by the achievements above ground and below ground, and by the commanders’ fighting spirit. With this spirit we will achieve our objectives: Returning our hostages, eliminating Hamas’s military and governing capabilities, ensuring that Gaza will not constitute a threat and also returning our residents securely to their homes in both the south and the north.”

“We are on a very extensive front, and I am convinced that our forces – reservists and conscripts, IDF and our security services – can overcome our enemies.”

The Prime Minister’s Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman and Head of the IDF Depth Corps and the Military Colleges, Maj.-Gen. Nimrod Aloni, participated in the meeting.

Also present were cadets from the militaries of Germany, Singapore, Japan, Italy, the Czech Republic and South Korea.