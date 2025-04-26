WATCH: Massive explosion at Iran’s largest port, 8 killed, 750 wounded

A massive explosion at Shahid Rajaee port in Bandar Abbas, Iran, likely caused by improperly stored chemicals or missile fuel, killed at least eight people, injured over 750, and disrupted operations at the country’s largest commercial port.

❗️ Initial footage from the aftermath of the explosion.

Note that the Shahid Rajaee Port is Iran’s largest port, handling 85% of all loading and unloading of containers in the country

It is also the 2nd largest container port in the entire Middle East region.

— BZ (@BZKanging) April 26, 2025