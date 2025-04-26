Search

WATCH: Massive explosion at Iran’s largest port, 8 killed, 750 wounded

A massive explosion at Shahid Rajaee port in Bandar Abbas, Iran, likely caused by improperly stored chemicals or missile fuel, killed at least eight people, injured over 750, and disrupted operations at the country’s largest commercial port.

 

 

 

 

 

