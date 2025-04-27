Search

WATCH: 8 dead, dozens wounded after driver plows through festival in Vancouver

A 20-year-old Asian male drove a black SUV into a crowd at Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day Festival, killing at least eight people, including a child, and injuring others, with the suspect now in custody as police investigate the motive.

