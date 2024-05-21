WATCH: What the ICC’s arrest warrant really means May 21, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-what-the-iccs-arrest-warrant-really-means/ Email Print The ICC’s decision to pursue an arrest warrant against Netanyahu and Gallant is really an attempt to discredit Israel’s own judiciary system, says Maj. (res.) Elliot Chodoff. 'This call for an arrest is an argument that Israel does not have a fair and independent Judiciary that can investigate crimes within the state'Maj. (res.) Elliot Chodoff explains what the ICC seeking arrest warrants for PM Netanyahu and DM Galant mean for Israel's reputation pic.twitter.com/42h89cddqK— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) May 21, 2024 arrest warrantICCIsraeli court