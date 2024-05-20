Search

WATCH: Fireworks explode over Iran as Iranians rejoice over President Raisi’s death

Celebrations in Tehran commenced as news of President Raisi’s death broke, with many Iranians taking to social media and the streets to voice their thankfulness.





