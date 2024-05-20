WATCH: Fireworks explode over Iran as Iranians rejoice over President Raisi’s death May 20, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-fireworks-explode-over-iran-as-iranians-rejoice-over-president-raisis-death/ Email Print Celebrations in Tehran commenced as news of President Raisi’s death broke, with many Iranians taking to social media and the streets to voice their thankfulness. BOOM! The sound of fireworks erupting across Iran is the sound of joy, relief, and hope. The news of Raisi and his cronies potentially meeting their maker in a fiery helicopter crash has ignited a spark of celebration in the hearts of the oppressed.While we can't confirm their… pic.twitter.com/8TxFN3Zfws— Decado (@ItsDecado) May 19, 2024 celebrationsIranPresident Raisi