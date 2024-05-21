Biden: No genocide in Gaza, we reject ICC claims

President Biden says ICC wrong to equate Israeli leaders and Hamas terrorists.

By World Israel News Staff

President Joe Biden said that the U.S. does not view Israel’s military operation in Gaza as a genocide, and said that Washington stands firmly behind the Jewish State in its campaign to restore security after the October 7th terror onslaught.

Biden spoke at an event for Jewish Heritage Month event held in the White House’s Rose Garden on Monday, emphasizing that his administration is opposed to the ICC arrest warrants targeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

“Contrary to allegations against Israel made by the International Court of Justice, what’s happening [in Gaza] is not genocide. We reject that,” Biden said. “We will always stand with Israel and against threats to its security.”

He continued by stressing his “commitment to the safety of the Jewish people, the security of Israel and its right to exist as an independent Jewish state,” describing that vow as “ironclad.”

“The ICC prosecutor’s application for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders is outrageous. And let me be clear: whatever this prosecutor might imply, there is no equivalence — none — between Israel and Hamas,” Biden said in a media statement earlier on Monday.

During his speech at the event, the president later referenced the American hostages still held in Hamas captivity more than seven months after they were kidnapped.

However, Biden later flubbed a critical detail about the status of one of the captives.

“My administration is working around the clock to free the remaining hostages, just as we have freed hostages already. And here with us today is Hersh Goldberg-Polin,” Biden said.

Goldberg-Polin, whose parents were present at the event and have led an extensive media campaign for his release, is still held by Hamas.

Biden corrected himself moments later, clarifying that “he is not here with us.”