Israeli envoy compares UN mourning Iranian President to ‘a moment of silence for Hitler’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan expressed outrage at the UN Security Council’s moment of silence for Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter accident.

In response to Monday’s commemoration of Raisi’s death, Erdan said in a video statement, “You read correctly, the UN Security Council today held a moment’s silence to remember a mass murder, Iranian President Raisi.”

He added, “This body, which makes no effort to free our hostages, tipped their heads today to a man who was responsible for the deaths of thousands in Iran, in Israel, and around the world.”

“What’s next? A minute of silence on the anniversary of Hitler’s death?” Erdan asks, adding that the UN Security Council has become “a danger to world peace.”

On Sunday, Raisi, along with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and other passengers were killed when a helicopter went down over Azerbaijan in an accident ascribed to technical problems with the aircraft and foggy weather.

“The Secretary-General expresses his sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and to the Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Mr. Guterres’ Spokesperson said in a statement released in New York on Monday.

Members of the UN Security Council observed a moment of silence for Raisi on Monday led by Pedro Comissário Afonso, Permanent Representative of Mozambique and Council President for May.

Israeli officials were quick to deny any responsibility for the death of the man dubbed the “Butcher of Tehran” for executing thousands of anti-regime protestors as one of the leaders of Iran’s judiciary in the 1980s.

Israel Beitenu head Avigdor Liberman told Ynet that “There’s no doubt that … the president was a cruel man and we certainly won’t shed a tear” at his death.